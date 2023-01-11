No sign of missing Billings woman after third day of searching

Volunteers continue into day three of their search for a 77-year-old woman who went missing on the far West End of Billings.

Sherri Richterich walked away from her home Sunday night and never returned. Although she has dementia and her memory has been failing her for some time, family members said she often goes on long walks and returns home safely.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday morning they received no new information on Richterich or her whereabouts overnight, but personnel are back in the area searching and distributing flyers with photos of her and the shirt she was wearing when she went missing.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a new release Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. that there was nothing new to report from the day's search. Unless something new develops, the next update would come Thursday morning, he said.

Richterich’s coat was found Monday in the area north of the interstate near 56th Street West, but by Tuesday afternoon searchers had found no other sign of her.

The sheriff's office added they would continue working out from the original scene, posting flyers and contacting businesses in the area. Deputies will continue to check nearby areas where she might be, as well as respond to any reports that may be associated.

They didn't have a stationary command post set up near her home Wednesday like they did Tuesday, but extra personnel will be in the area.

The Yellowstone County Search and Rescue team searched until well into evening Monday and then again at first light Tuesday morning, with Sheriff Linder searching from the air in the department’s helicopter.

Tuesday, searchers concentrated on areas where Richterich may have tried to enter or get under, starting at the family residence and working out from there. The helicopter was used to search the larger fields and pastures along with their canals and irrigation ditches. Tuesday’s search also covered several square miles, including the riverbank and trees near the river.

The search was shut down for the night around 5 p.m. due to darkness.

Anyone who may have information or find something that might be related to this incident should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.