No threat to the public in unattended death, Laurel police chief says

The investigation into an unattended death in Laurel remains ongoing as officials await a toxicology report, according to Laurel Police Chief Stanley Langve.

"At this time the scene has been released, and there has been nothing discovered that would change the status of the investigation from being an unattended death," Langve wrote in a press release issued Wednesday.

"I would like to reiterate that there is nothing to indicate a threat to the safety of the public," Langve said in the press release.

Speaking by phone, Langve said that unattended death investigations are a common occurrence, and they're required in circumstances where someone dies while not under care of hospice or a doctor.

In this case, Langve said additional investigative steps were taken out of what he described as "an overabundance of caution." This also led investigators to take a longer period of time to process and release the scene of the death.

Laurel police began investigating the unattended death Monday on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Laurel and the scene was released Wednesday morning.

"We're well into the investigation and nothing has come up that has changed that status" from an unattended death investigation, Langve said.

The press release issued Wednesday concluded by saying the "investigation is ongoing pending the toxicology report."

