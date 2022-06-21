'Nobody should have to go through this': Gianforte meets with Fromberg residents

FROMBERG — A week after local efforts to repair damaged homes and equipment started following a massive flood, Fromberg residents got the chance Tuesday to tell Gov. Greg Gianforte what they’ve experienced from the massive flooding last week and ask at a town hall what’s being done for them.

"Your community was, on a percentage basis, probably impacted more than any other community in this whole deal,” Gianforte told those in attendance. "We're resilient as Montanans but nobody should have to go through this."

At Fromberg school, he updated the residents in attendance on work being done with FEMA, the USDA and other state programs to raise funding for future repairs and consolidate resources.

Dozens of locals in attendance made clear their needs, experiences and what else needed to be done.

Fromberg resident and rancher Jay Stetson told the governor improved communication was needed from state offices and that calls to agencies have been going directly to voicemail.

“We voted for you and we’re thankful you’re in office,” he said. “But now is the time that people need help and if we can’t talk to somebody, that makes it a little bit frustrating.”

Various attendees pointed out that all disaster response efforts thus far were from volunteers through donated resources and time, many of whom were working all day. Residents in the small, mostly farming community expressed frustration that they felt emergency responses in Red Lodge and Gardiner were far quicker and prioritized higher than the more rural communities.

Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham guided the governor through town on a side-by-side ATV, pointing out different areas that had been affected by the floods before taking him up to the Orchard Canal to show the damaged irrigation and farming equipment along the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River.

City officials counted the total number of residential homes damaged by the floods at 100, including 30 trailer homes, with gas and power lines still shut off to many of them. Commercial structures had not yet been counted and total damages to the community and surrounding areas were still unknown.

Relief won’t be coming for some time, though. The governor told people to inventory personal property and possessions lost and report it to the state's Disaster and Emergency Services website, DES.mt.gov. It was a glaring example of red tape standing in the way of needed relief.

But Gianforte said the process would help expand the disaster declaration and lead to additional funding and resources coming from the federal government.

“There’s a form there to extend the disaster declaration to include individual residences and other damages,” Gianforte said. “We need to make the case that there’s been enough private damages.”

Last week, Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras, acting on behalf of the governor while he was out of the country, filed a request to President Joe Biden to declare a national disaster for Montana due to the flooding. The request was approved Thursday and Juras made the announcement while touring flooding in Red Lodge.

Aid was specifically requested from the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shala Cullum, a Bridger councilor and relief volunteer, stressed the need for more funds and that previously available government resources were tapped out before the flood.

“As [agriculture] producers, we have already borrowed everything that we possibly can,” she said. “And if we don’t get some help, financially, the production down this valley is done. Farmers (and) ranchers will no longer be able to produce.”

The governor says there would be announcements about relief efforts and funding later in the week as more resources were secured.

“The needs here are different than in Gardiner and Red Lodge, which is why I wanted to come and talk to you directly,” he said.

