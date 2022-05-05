Nominations are open for the Montana Audubon Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for Montana Audubon's 2022 awards. Consider nominating someone for Conservationist of the Year, Environmental Educator of the Year, or a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Conservationist of the Year is for individuals who have provided significant wildlife conservation achievement in Montana.

Environmental Educator of the Year is for a person who has shown outstanding achievement in educating others about birds, other wildlife, and conservation of habitat.

Lifetime Achievement Award is for a volunteer who has dedicated extraordinary effort, time and energy to shape the activities and successes of a local Audubon chapter and/or Montana Audubon.

Nominations can be found on the Montana Audubon website. The deadline is May 20. Submissions can be received by email through info@mtaudubon.org or by mailing to the following address:

Montana Audubon

P.O. Box 595

Helena, MT 59624.

Award winners will be announced at the Bird Festival banquet in Lewistown on June 4.

