Nonprofit pairs shoes with food, clothes and other supplies to make a global impact

Lanning described the nonprofit as a “mom and pop” operation made up of 80 to 100 volunteers working throughout the year. Within a few years of its founding, the Christian nonprofit soon expanded to shipping food, clothes and eventually shoes.

Lanning said that it was during a mission in El Salvador, when he saw a piece of rebar go through a little girl’s bare foot, that he began exploring options for how to cheaply ensure that no other person would have to go through that same trauma.

Shoe drives held by the organization have amounted to well over 15,000 pairs gathered and shipped within just a few weeks.

“What’s one pair of shoes? To a person who has only one, it’s a real blessing. We’re not asking people to give money, we’re asking for shoes, which there’s plenty of,” said Lanning, who took over as president of Provision International in 2012.

Inside the organization’s warehouse, completed in 2020, bags of beans and peas sit next to X-ray machines, all of them slated to leave the country. Their destination is determined by local partners with the organization spread throughout the world, all of them relaying what people need.