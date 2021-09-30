Norm Schoenthal, Billings educator and conservationist, dies at 93

Norm Schoenthal, a lifelong conservationist and former professor who never truly retired from educating, died Wednesday night in Billings. He was 93.

Schoenthal spent nearly three decades teaching biological science at Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University Billings. Outside of the classroom, he had an insatiable ambition to preserve and appreciate the plant and animal life along the Yellowstone River. A park bearing his name along the river will ensure that his ambition will persevere.

“He taught us why we give to our community, that if everybody did that we would have such a wonderful world,” said his daughter, Michelle King.

Growing up with her three siblings, King said her father always had them “tromping around,” usually somewhere outdoors. As a professor at EMC from 1966 through 1994, he led students on trips inside and outside of Yellowstone County. Although unorthodox in his organization skills, which his daughter said earned him the nickname “the absent-minded professor,” generations of students throughout Billings remember him.

“He had a really big, deep body of students who loved him, admired him and learned from him,” said Earl Guss, a founding member of the Yellowstone River Parks Association, of which Schoenthal became a member in 1992.