Norm Schoenthal, Billings educator and conservationist, dies at 93

Norm Schoenthal, a lifelong conservationist and former professor who never truly retired from educating, died Wednesday night in Billings. He was 93.
Schoenthal spent nearly three decades teaching biological science at Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University Billings. Outside of the classroom, he had an insatiable ambition to preserve and appreciate the plant and animal life along the Yellowstone River. A park bearing his name along the river will ensure that his ambition will persevere.
“He taught us why we give to our community, that if everybody did that we would have such a wonderful world,” said his daughter, Michelle King.
Growing up with her three siblings, King said her father always had them “tromping around,” usually somewhere outdoors. As a professor at EMC from 1966 through 1994, he led students on trips inside and outside of Yellowstone County. Although unorthodox in his organization skills, which his daughter said earned him the nickname “the absent-minded professor,” generations of students throughout Billings remember him.
“He had a really big, deep body of students who loved him, admired him and learned from him,” said Earl Guss, a founding member of the Yellowstone River Parks Association, of which Schoenthal became a member in 1992.
Established in 1991 with the aim of improving public spaces and access along the Yellowstone River, the volunteer work at YRPA and its partners has led to the 43 miles worth of multi-use trails in Billings and the development of several parks.
“Norm was great precipitator. He made things happen. He recruited volunteers … I would say that, in the forming, foundation and just the growing up of YRPA, he was a key player,” Guss said.
His volunteer work and commitment to the association’s master plan continued through the 90s, particularly in a swath of public and state land on the southern end of Billings, home to cottonwoods, willows, wild roses and honeysuckle. He mapped out the trails in the area when it was still all brush, directing the volunteer crews as they cleared the way. When he joined the Peace Corps and left for Fiji, the YRPA renamed the area Norm Schoenthal Island in his honor.
“In many ways, he was the father of what it would look like,” Guss said.
An avid bird watcher, Schoenthal would also be fundamental in launching the Montana Audubon Center along South Billings Boulevard, with help from Montana Audubon, YRPA and the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society. The site is the first nature center for Montana Audubon, The Gazette previously reported, and opened in 2009. The center is home to a Wet Lab, and a hub for conservation education in the region.
Outside of Yellowstone County, Schoenthal also kept busy with whitewater rafting, spelunking and volunteering for ski patrol in Red Lodge during the winter months. He remained a volunteer with YRPA as a caretaker at Two Moon Park through June of this year.
“He always said, ‘I had a good life, and I need to give back,'” King said.