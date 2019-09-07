Abdu Murray, North American director of Ravi Zacharias Ministries, will speak at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive, from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Murray will offer his perspective on “Saving Truth: Finding Clarity in a Post-Truth World.”
For most of his life, Murray embraced the Islamic faith. After nine years of investigating the history and philosophy of the major world religions and worldviews, he converted to Christianity. He has since become an internationally known speaker, valued media resource, and avid writer on the culture of today, according to a news release from event organizers.
The program is part of a Christian Foundations Worldview Lecture Series and is sponsored by the Big Sky Worldview Forum. Tickets are available online and at bigskyworldview.org.
For more information, call Dick Pence at 672-9207.