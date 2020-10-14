North Park stabbing sends one person to hospital, another arrested

One person was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries and another is in custody following a stabbing in North Park.

According to a Tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther, officers arrived at North Park after a reported stabbing. Following a short pursuit on foot to North 27th Street, a suspect was arrested and there is no threat to the public.

Although Gunther could not confirm the ages of either the victim or the suspect, although the suspect was transported to Youth Detention Services. Despite the victim's injuries being reported as non-life threatening, a Billings Fire Department crew still needed to wash blood from the sidewalk along the park.