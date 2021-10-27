North Side apartment fire sends one person to the hospital, causes $20k damage

A fire at an apartment building near North Park on Tuesday evening sent one person to the hospital and caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Billings Fire Department crews responded to the fire on the 700 block of North 19th Street at around 7 p.m. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it damaged a stove and cupboards of one unit and caused smoke damage throughout the entire building, according to a statement from BFD.

Prior to the arrival of fire crews, a resident reported seeing smoke rising from under a neighboring door to a maintenance staff member. The staff member entered the apartment, and went through several fire extinguishers before snuffing out the fire. The tenant was not in the apartment where the fire started, according to BFD, but a cat was rescued from the fire.

At least two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, the Gazette previously reported, and a third person was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum has been assigned to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

