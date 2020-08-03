North Side 'meth houses' demolition to make way for affordable housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of four dilapidated houses on a corner of North 20th Street in downtown Billings are being demolished this week. And, going away with the buildings are the headaches for property owners in the North Side neighborhood and constant visits from Billings Police officers who have responded to many calls there.

Trent Currie purchased the properties at 213 and 219 N. 20th St. in 2016 after failing to find a suitable project or a compatible business partner for developing property in the area east of downtown Billings.

"I've been trying to find a development in the EBURD for years now," he said, referring to the East Billings Urban Renewal District.

The EBURD is a tax increment financing district, a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The hope is that the renewal projects lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

The East Billings Urban Renewal District was created in 2006.