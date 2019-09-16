The North 27th Street railroad crossing is set to be closed for two weeks while Montana Rail Link performs routine maintenance on the tracks and smooths out the crossing.
The closure began Monday, and the crossing will be closed for two weeks until Sept. 27, said Montana Rail Link spokesperson Ross Lane.
Work includes redoing the crossing itself and improving drainage away from the tracks.
Drivers are asked to take detours during construction. Crossings at North 28th Street and North 29th Street will remain open, and the two underpasses on North 21st Street and 13th Street are open too.
Not all crossings are fit for all vehicles; the North 21st Street underpass is a low bridge, measuring 8 feet. Drivers of tall vehicles are advised to take one of the downtown crossings, or the taller underpass at North 13th Street.
There are plans to work on North 28th Street crossing once North 27th Street is finished, and then move onto North 29th Street, Lane said. Each project will be consecutive, ensuring that only one crossing is closed at a time.
This maintenance is separate from proposed solutions to the downtown crossing, which could include constructing an under- or overpass.
There is also another construction project nearby on First Avenue North, which might stall people trying to detour from North 27th Street, according to the Billings Public Works website.
For the week of Sept. 16, sewer main replacement between North 17th Street and North 21st Street, will close North 18th Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to North 17th Street, and westbound to North 19th Street.