North x Northwest: Out of Isolation juried exhibition awards announced

In addition to Juror’s Award and People’s choice, the exhibition funds up to $5,000 in purchase awards for the YAM’s Permanent Collection. The Purchase Award goes to Marion, Iowa, artist Angie Huffman for her oil painting on canvas, Anticlimactic (From the Top). Of this piece, Huffman wrote, “Anticlimactic (From the Top) features a girl that is very socially distanced from two figures fading into the mist. She seems to have lost concern of what others may think of her retrieving a rock from her shoe out in the open, as well as of her safety as she dawdles close to rail tracks.”