North x Northwest: Out of Isolation juried exhibition awards announced

The Yellowstone Art Museum announced on Thursday, Sept. 23, the awardees for the third annual North X Northwest juried exhibition, Out of Isolation.
The exhibit was juried by independent curator Mika Yoshitake, of Billings. Artists were asked to respond to their time in isolation, after isolation, and the society changes brought on by COVID-19. Forty-six works by 34 artists were selected for the exhibit, which is on view at the YAM until Sunday, Oct. 10.
The People’s Choice Award goes to Billings, Montana, artist Brooke Atherton for her artwork, 70 Days Last Spring, featuring antique cotton/linen sheet, stitch, and found objects. In her artist statement, Atherton wrote: “Moving from a world that fell apart, I was stitching as fast as I could, trying to fix something, anything. I limited myself to two methods: using the running stitch and the stab stitch. I did lose a relative to COVID — someone the age of my children. I have included here small colors, textures that refer to his death.”
The Juror’s Award goes to Cincinnati, Ohio, artist Lisa Merida Paytes for her piece, Anamorphosis Series: Pulp. The work features paper, paperclay, liquid starch, stain, and tea. Of her work, Paytes wrote, “The work created during quarantine examines the many facets of human growth through the power of movement’s processes, concepts and materials that do not obviously relate to one another but when probed, inherent threads overarch, link, network and build transformative connections.”
In addition to Juror’s Award and People’s choice, the exhibition funds up to $5,000 in purchase awards for the YAM’s Permanent Collection. The Purchase Award goes to Marion, Iowa, artist Angie Huffman for her oil painting on canvas, Anticlimactic (From the Top). Of this piece, Huffman wrote, “Anticlimactic (From the Top) features a girl that is very socially distanced from two figures fading into the mist. She seems to have lost concern of what others may think of her retrieving a rock from her shoe out in the open, as well as of her safety as she dawdles close to rail tracks.”
The exhibition is intended to introduce new artists to the region, showcase regional favorites, and exhibit emerging artists alongside their more established peers. It is open to artists of all genders and backgrounds, national and international, working in any fine art or craft medium.
In her statement about the exhibit, Yoshitake wrote:
“The selected artists in Out of Isolation addressed the unprecedented year of COVID-19, racial violence, and ﬁght for climate justice in three distinctly poignant and profound perceptual languages.
First, artists explored the uncanny, psycho-geographic condition of being anywhere and nowhere at the same time, and the cycles of anxiety, insomnia, memory, nostalgia, and desire through our shared isolation.
Second, one could sense a heightened awareness of biologic and geologic time and the decline of biodiversity through the intimate observations of botanical plants and use of organic dyes, ﬁbers, or insects that foreground the transience of life, decay, and death.
Finally, works generated out of the isolation felt from racial injustice, gender, and economic inequalities as well as the catharsis of mass protests and communal gratitude toward essential workers, brought the politics of cultural reckoning into razor sharp focus. Presenting a distinctive world within a world through a remarkably diverse array of media, each artist’s practice reﬂects a keen philosophical, political, and poetic awareness in response to this exceptionally tumultuous year that continues to challenge the thresholds of artistic labor.”