Northern Cheyenne man returns home after finishing NYC Marathon

In the spring of this year, Little Eagle said, an opportunity to enter the marathon presented itself by fundraising for the American Cancer Society. With his position secured, he met with two friends, one from Arizona and another from Iowa, at the starting line near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

A recent accident had him starting the race with bruised ribs, but that pain was soon replaced by leg cramps that set in about 18 miles into the run. With spectators cheering him on for the last eight miles, Little Eagle finished the race at as the 11,767th of 24,940 to cross the finish line.

“I like to commit my thoughts and prayers to what’s happening in people’s lives when I run. Last year, it was COVID. My own father died from it, and you had a lot of people suffering. Addiction has also been something that I’ve prayed for people to overcome, being in recovery myself, but cancer is a big thing that’s effecting my friends and family…So the very minute that I heard that I can do this to help beat cancer, it didn’t take another thought,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.