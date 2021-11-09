Northern Cheyenne man returns home after finishing NYC Marathon

A Northern Cheyenne man started his Sunday morning nearly 2,000 miles away from home. Just over 26 miles later, he was in Central Park, joining thousands of others in crossing the finish line for the New York City Marathon.
Goldstein Little Eagle, 46, finished the marathon in about four-and-a-half hours, running through cramped legs and bruised ribs. Although he left his friends and family in Montana, they met him at Billings Logan International Airport on Monday to surprise him with an honor song.
“This is worst pain that I’ve had in a full marathon, but it reminded me why I’m there. I don’t know all the pain and the discomforts that people have when it comes to cancer…but, I’m kind of glad it worked out that way, that it wasn’t a smooth marathon,” said Little Eagle, whose participation in the New York City Marathon helped raise $3,400 for the American Cancer Society.
The marathon takes runners through all five of the city’s boroughs, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. Sunday’s run marked the 50th time the city has hosted the event after the outbreak of COVID-19 cancelled last year’s marathon. The non-profit that organizes the race limited the number of competitors this year, but New York Road Runners still tallied nearly 30,000 runners.
Finishing the marathon is only the latest in a series of goals that Little Eagle has set for himself since commiting in 2016 to using endurance running to improve his physical and spiritual health. Little Eagle’s father warned him that year that his lifestyle was putting him on track for diabetes, The Gazette previously reported, and his Cheyenne religious beliefs guided him to running daily to prevent that.
Five years later, Little Eagle has lost 100 pounds and ran in several marathons, including the Montana Marathon in Missoula and most recently the Whitefish Marathon in May. Little Eagle, who lives in Billings, also founded Run Defending Native Culture, a grassroots organization whose members share dieting and exercise regimens, and work to complete monthly 50 and 100-mile challenges.
“Never did I think the New York City Marathon was in my future, or any marathon for that matter. It’s amazing how everything works out when your intentions are pure,” he said.
In the spring of this year, Little Eagle said, an opportunity to enter the marathon presented itself by fundraising for the American Cancer Society. With his position secured, he met with two friends, one from Arizona and another from Iowa, at the starting line near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
A recent accident had him starting the race with bruised ribs, but that pain was soon replaced by leg cramps that set in about 18 miles into the run. With spectators cheering him on for the last eight miles, Little Eagle finished the race at as the 11,767th of 24,940 to cross the finish line.
“I like to commit my thoughts and prayers to what’s happening in people’s lives when I run. Last year, it was COVID. My own father died from it, and you had a lot of people suffering. Addiction has also been something that I’ve prayed for people to overcome, being in recovery myself, but cancer is a big thing that’s effecting my friends and family…So the very minute that I heard that I can do this to help beat cancer, it didn’t take another thought,” he said.