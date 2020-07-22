Northern Cheyenne marchers call for support, better law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of Northern Cheyenne who have assumed the role of law enforcement in Lame Deer marched from a camp they've kept in place since the rise of COVID-19 to the Little Wolf Capitol Building, demanding support from their leadership.

The march began Wednesday morning, and to the beat of drums and Bob Marley blasting from a speaker, a string of soldiers in the Northern Cheyenne Traditional Military Societies and their supporters started from the U.S. Highway 212 roundabout.

“We don’t have any of the support, or any of the legal protection that cops do, but we’re doing the same work,” said Justin Simpson, a member of the Elk Horn Scrapers society, who has worked security for the Northern Cheyenne since February.

In March, along with declaring a state of emergency, leadership of the Northern Cheyenne invoked traditional law by calling on the help of the societies, one of the fundamental parts of the Cheyenne government that predates the constitution approved in 1935.

The society members, operating from camps established in Lame Deer, Muddy, Ashland and Busby, began their work in the form of running checkpoints, halting vehicles and asking drivers from outside of Montana to continue through the reservation without stopping. Their duties soon expanded, however, to policing the tribe.