Northern Cheyenne Tribe extends stay-at-home order to end of May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation has extended its stay-at-home order and curfew in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Northern Cheyenne Reservation, which has not seen a positive case of the novel coronavirus, issued a stay-at-home order on March 28. President Rynalea Whiteman Pena extended the order until May 31 on Friday.

Montana began a phased reopening of the state, with Gov. Steve Bullock announcing Thursday that movie theaters, gyms and museums could open on May 15. However, tribal nations have the sovereign authority to implement more restrictive ordinances and rules to protect public health.

The order lists updated emergency measures for the general public, including a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The order reminds tribal members to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and limit 10 people to public gatherings. Pena continues to encourage people to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and clean high-touch surfaces.

Senior living facilities should not allow visitors during this time, and tribal members should restrict travel and get tested if they develop symptoms. They should report to the Public Health Nurses or Indian Health Service Unit in Lame Deer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.