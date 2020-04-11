Northern Cheyenne Tribe extends stay-at-home order

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has extended its stay-at-home order, which was set to expire April 10.
Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena issued an executive order extending the deadline to April 24, according to a Saturday video update on the Northern Cheyenne Board of Health Facebook page. School will also remain closed until April 24.
On Friday, Big Horn County reported its first case of the novel coronavirus, a man in his 40s. While part of the reservation resides in the county, Pena said Saturday that there are still no confirmed cases of the virus on the reservation.
The initial stay-at-home order was issued March 28, and requires that tribal members comply with social distancing and with a mandated curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding those performing work on behalf of essential businesses or operations, such as governmental entities, nonprofits and those seeking medical services.
Security checkpoints at all reservation entrances will be administered for those leaving and entering. Those who must travel during curfew hours for work should have a letter stating their place of work, employee hours and a supervisor’s contact information.
The Crow Tribe also opened a series of checkpoints March 29 to limit travel on the Crow Reservation and the spread of the coronavirus.
Residents within the Northern Cheyenne Reservation may leave their homes for health care; for necessary supplies like groceries, household supplies and others; for outdoor activities that maintain social distancing like walking, hiking, running, biking and others; to go to workplaces deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.
Pena said Saturday that if a resident is experiencing symptoms, they should call the Indian Health Service triage hotline at 406-477-4917 for an over-the-phone evaluation with a nurse.
A declaration for a state of emergency issued by Pena on March 15 outlined limitations for meetings and public events. The Charging Horse Casino, as well as public and private schools on the reservation remain closed.
"As the president of the Northern Cheyenne Nation, I am reminding everyone to stay safe, stay strong and stay home," Pena said. "This is very important because this COVID-19 does not discriminate. It can hit anyone."
Those with questions can contact Theresa Small, Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, at 406-894-0013.
