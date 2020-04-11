Northern Cheyenne Tribe extends stay-at-home order

Security checkpoints at all reservation entrances will be administered for those leaving and entering. Those who must travel during curfew hours for work should have a letter stating their place of work, employee hours and a supervisor’s contact information.

The Crow Tribe also opened a series of checkpoints March 29 to limit travel on the Crow Reservation and the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents within the Northern Cheyenne Reservation may leave their homes for health care; for necessary supplies like groceries, household supplies and others; for outdoor activities that maintain social distancing like walking, hiking, running, biking and others; to go to workplaces deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.

Pena said Saturday that if a resident is experiencing symptoms, they should call the Indian Health Service triage hotline at 406-477-4917 for an over-the-phone evaluation with a nurse.