Northern Plains Resource Council plans annual meeting

The Northern Plains Resource Council has hosted an annual gathering of members and guests every autumn since 1972. As with so many things in 2020, this year’s meeting will differ from prior gatherings.

The event, which features a wide range of speakers and workshops, will be hosted online via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all of the meeting is open to the public and will take place Thursday-Saturday.

The title of this year’s event is “Pull Up a Chair: Building Power Where We Are.” According to a news release from NPRC, this references the history of Northern Plains, which began with ranching families in eastern Montana gathering around kitchen tables to discuss how to protect their land and livelihoods from encroaching coal development.

Missoula-based writer, poet, farmer, and educator Josh Slotnick will deliver the keynote address at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Slotnick spent 22 years at the University of Montana, teaching and helping develop programs at the intersection of ecology and agriculture. He established the PEAS farm (Program in Ecological Agriculture and Society) and co-founded Garden City Harvest. Slotnick currently serves as a Missoula County Commissioner and runs an organic family farm with his wife.