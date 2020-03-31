You are the owner of this article.
Northern Wyoming triple homicide suspect, victims identified
The suspect and victims of a triple homicide in northern Wyoming have been identified.

The suspect, identified by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office as Dana Beartusk, was arrested Sunday night just before 10 p.m. by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office in Montana.

In a press release issued at about 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said Beartusk was being held in Montana. The press release does not specify where in Montana he was being held.

The three people law enforcement say were killed by Beartusk were 54-year-old Seana Fisher, 25-year-old Mochdaveyano "Blackhawk" Fisher and 51-year-old Angelina Beartusk.

"All victims were related to Beartusk," according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the Sheridan County Coroner's Office.

The Sheridan County Attorney's Office has filed three counts of first degree murder against Beartusk, the press release says.

Police were called at about 8:07 p.m. Sunday night after they were notified that someone had gotten a call from a family member saying he had killed someone.

On Willow Street in Big Horn, Wyoming, law enforcement arrived at the residence and found two women and a man dead inside.

The ongoing investigation involves the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

