Northwest College president named as MSU Billings chancellor finalist

The MSU Billings Chancellor Search Committee has announced Stefani Hicswa, Ph.D., as the sole finalist for the MSUB Chancellor position.
Hicswa currently serves as president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, a position she has held since 2013. Under her leadership, Northwest College has achieved the highest completion rate in its history, completed significant capital projects, and launched comprehensive strategic visioning, enrollment management, and facilities master plans. Prior to her service at Northwest College, she served for seven years as president of Miles Community College.
“Stefani Hicswa is an outstanding finalist for this position,” said Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Brock Tessman, who serves as chair of the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. “She brings to the table a proven track record of stable and successful executive leadership, strong connections to Montana higher education, and a passion for connecting with students, employees, and the community.”
Hicswa holds a Ph.D. in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin, a M.Ed. in adult, community, and higher education from Montana State University Bozeman, and a B.A. in organizational communication from the University of Montana Missoula. She is deeply familiar with the higher education landscape in Montana, including her time as president of Miles Community College, work as a consultant to Helena College, Flathead Valley Community College and Great Falls College, and a term as the Lincoln County Campus Director for Flathead Valley Community College. She has also held leadership positions with the Flathead Valley Community College TRIO and Upward Bound programs. Beyond Montana, she has faculty experience with the University of Wyoming, National American University, and the University of Illinois.
Support Local Journalism
On Friday, Oct. 16, Hicswa will participate in a full-day (virtual) MSU Billings visit. There will be dedicated sessions for her to meet with various campus constituencies. In addition, there will be a virtual lunch with community members and an open forum, open to all, at 6 p.m. on WebEx. Community members can also join by phone at 1-855-797-9485.
MSUB's former chancellor, Dan Edelman, announced in July he was stepping down to attend to a "serious medical condition."
Edelman was hired as chancellor in April 2018. His announcement removed him from the daily duties of this job.
"I am deeply saddened to leave MSUB under these circumstances," Edelman said in a statement. "We have accomplished a lot since I came on board and look forward to seeing the university continue to grow."
Additional information about the MSU Billings chancellor search may be found at msubillings.edu/chancellorsearch.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.