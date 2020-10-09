Northwest College president named as MSU Billings chancellor finalist

The MSU Billings Chancellor Search Committee has announced Stefani Hicswa, Ph.D., as the sole finalist for the MSUB Chancellor position.

Hicswa currently serves as president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, a position she has held since 2013. Under her leadership, Northwest College has achieved the highest completion rate in its history, completed significant capital projects, and launched comprehensive strategic visioning, enrollment management, and facilities master plans. Prior to her service at Northwest College, she served for seven years as president of Miles Community College.

“Stefani Hicswa is an outstanding finalist for this position,” said Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Brock Tessman, who serves as chair of the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. “She brings to the table a proven track record of stable and successful executive leadership, strong connections to Montana higher education, and a passion for connecting with students, employees, and the community.”