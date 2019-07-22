Northwest Pipe Fittings has occupied its corner of Eighth Avenue West near Central Avenue for more than 50 years, and the complex collection of mismatched buildings, warehouses and sheds shows its age.
Acting as an exclamation point on that jumble of buildings and facilities is Northwest's sleek new 105,000 square-foot warehouse, completed earlier this month and built on the far west end of Billings near the Zoo Drive interchange with I-90.
The new building, which will house Northwest's main offices and its vast inventory of pipes and fittings, will carry the company into its next phase of existence. Northwest Pipe Fittings employs 158 people statewide and supplies wholesale piping to businesses and contractors across the region, serving industries from mining to home building.
"This is the concept," said Randy Bentley, the company's president. "I did it for the future of the company and the employees."
The building itself is a display for Northwest's business model. Its boiler room, air handlers, water lines and other operations were built to be on display so that customers could see how the products work.
Underfoot is 15 miles of pipe in the building's concrete that provides the warehouse and offices radiant heat. The whole facility was given LEED certification, a green building rating system that classifies a building's environmental impact.
Out front is the company's mascot, a 15-foot steel sculpture of a pipe in cowboy hat, smiling and waving. The sculpture has been with the company since the 1980s.
For Bentley, it's a reminder of Northwest's heritage and its place in the community.
Northwest launched in the late 1950s, when Bob Barbour, who sold pipe, and Bob Kuhns, who made fittings, joined together and bought a pair of the old corrugated steel huts in Billings' northeast industrial zone.
But the company didn't take off until Dick Dede came onto the scene in 1958. Barbour and Kuhns hadn't found the success they wanted and so had decided to wind down the business. They called in Dede, an accountant, to help with the process.
Instead, Dede ended up taking over the company, moving the business over to the southwest side of town near the Pepsi warehouse. However, five years later Northwest's warehouse burned and Dede was forced to move again, setting up shop at its current home on 8th Avenue.
"We started here basically in 1963," Bentley said.
Northwest kept adding on sheds and prefabricated buildings as the business expanded until eventually it owned the entire city block. Over the decades Dede and then Bentley opened warehouses in Sidney, Belgrade, Great Falls, Kalispell and Butte.
In fact, it was while Bentley was looking at opening a shop in Missoula that the new facility in Billings took shape. He had wanted to remodel and update their sprawling headquarters and warehouse on 8th Avenue but soon realized it just didn't make sense for how much it would cost.
He and the company decided it made more sense to put the Missoula expansion on hold and dedicate those resources to building a new warehouse in Billings.
Work on the project began in May 2018 and was finished earlier this month. Dick Anderson Construction oversaw the project and A&E Architects designed the building. The complex, at 105,000 square feet, more than doubles Northwest's current facility of 52,000 square feet.
"It's pretty amazing," said Nolan Smith, an engineer with Dick Anderson who worked on the project.
"We had a good building team," said Todd Hauck, the job's superintendent.
Dede, who was part of the planning and design process for the new warehouse, died last year before seeing it completed. Bentley sought for a way to honor his memory as they finished construction.
Northwest's mascot, the pipe sculpture that has been a part of the company for more than 30 years, was to be placed in front of new warehouse once principle construction was done.
Earlier this year, Bentley, along with a handful of family members, poured Dede's ashes into the recess where the concrete for sculpture's foundation would be placed. The smiling and waving sculpture now stands over Dede.
"It was a pretty cool thing," Bentley said.