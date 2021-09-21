Northwestern Energy eyes Billings airport land for site expansion

NorthWestern Energy is looking to buy a little piece of the Billings airport.

As the city grows, so too does the demand on electricity. Looking to future energy needs, NorthWestern Energy approached the city last year about expanding its Rimrock Substation along Airport Road onto property owned by the airport.

Billings had offered to lease the land to NorthWestern late last year. This week the energy company approached the city about buying the land rather than leasing. Fair market value for the property is estimated at $225,000.

NorthWestern worried the lease would be too expensive over the long term, with the company ultimately passing those costs onto ratepayers, a company spokesman told members of the Billings City Council recently.

Council members, who will make a final vote on what to do with the the property in October, expressed some apprehension about selling the airport land.

"We're going to have to figure out a leasing arrangement," City Administrator Chris Kukulski said on Tuesday.