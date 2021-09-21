Northwestern Energy eyes Billings airport land for site expansion

NorthWestern Energy is looking to buy a little piece of the Billings airport.
As the city grows, so too does the demand on electricity. Looking to future energy needs, NorthWestern Energy approached the city last year about expanding its Rimrock Substation along Airport Road onto property owned by the airport.
Billings had offered to lease the land to NorthWestern late last year. This week the energy company approached the city about buying the land rather than leasing. Fair market value for the property is estimated at $225,000.
NorthWestern worried the lease would be too expensive over the long term, with the company ultimately passing those costs onto ratepayers, a company spokesman told members of the Billings City Council recently.
Council members, who will make a final vote on what to do with the the property in October, expressed some apprehension about selling the airport land.
"We're going to have to figure out a leasing arrangement," City Administrator Chris Kukulski said on Tuesday.
The property sits on the Rims side of Airport Road, opposite the airport and east of the Swords Park parking lot and picnic pavilion near the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site. The airport's property extends about one third of the way down Airport Road where it bumps up against NorthWestern Energy's Rimrock Substation.
NorthWestern is hoping to expand the substation onto 14.7 acres of the airport's land just to the west.
If the city chooses to sell, the Federal Aviation Administration will become a part of the process. The FAA will be required to list the property on the National Register and review the land under the National Environmental Policy Act prior to any sale.
City leaders also expressed concern about the aesthetics of the possible expansion. A larger substation would be more visible from trail leading down from the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site and from Airport Road.
NorthWestern has proposed building landscaping or barrier wall around the property to shield the views of the equipment and machinery. The NorthWestern spokesman showed a potential mock-up of the proposed wall, which left most council member unimpressed.
Kukulski was hopeful NorthWestern could create a more natural looking barrier.
"It needs something that lends itself to blending into the background," he said.