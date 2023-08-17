Back in 2021, the Laurel City Council was staring down a crowded room as it considered whether to make a zoning change to accommodate NorthWestern Energy’s plans to build a gas-fired power plant south of town.

The building site for the power plant, zoned agricultural, was within the one-mile reach of the Laurel’s zoning authority. A group of neighbors across the Yellowstone River from the property was arguing that the power plant would harm their property values and quality of life.

The City Council pulled back. The holidays were coming up. A new mayor was to be seated in a couple weeks and the town’s attorney came down with COVID-19. A month went by, and city officials started wondering out loud about whether the zoning decision was theirs to make. The new mayor told Lee Montana Newspapers that there was a gray area, that maybe it was Yellowstone County who should decide the zoning.

Flash forward to Wednesday, and the city, county, NorthWestern Energy and the very upset neighbors were in district court, where attorneys for the local governments were insisting the NorthWestern property is in a jurisdictional twilight zone where neither the shadow nor substance government zoning authority exist.

The power plant, just a pile of permits in 2021 when Laurel dropped its zoning discussion, is nearly complete. Its 18 smokestacks rising with permanence on acreage between U.S. Interstate 90 and the Yellowstone River, maybe a half mile from CHS refinery.

The neighbors, still furious, are asking the court to determine which government has authority so the public can have a say on the zoning matter, the same thing it wanted in 2021.