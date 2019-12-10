NorthWestern Energy plans to increase its share in Colstrip Unit 4, by buying out another power plant owner who recently revealed the coal-fired unit needs $20 million in repairs.
Montana’s largest monopoly utility said in a Tuesday press release that it will buy out Puget Sound Energy for $1. The price is identical to what NorthWestern pitched to the 2019 Montana Legislature 10 months ago. Lawmakers rejected the deal, with several expressing worry the utility’s customers would face hidden debts associated with repairs and environmental cleanup costs. In the Legislature, NorthWestern never identified which of Colstrip’s five other owners was offering shares.
NorthWestern currently has a 30% share in Unit 4, for which its customers owe $300 million. Puget’s share would boost NorthWestern’s stake to 55%. In a separate deal, NorthWestern would buy Puget’s capacity on Colstrip’s transmission lines for $2.5 million to $3.7 million.
The utility has the ability to buy Puget’s assets without government approval, but if its customers are to shoulder costs associated with maintenance, operation, taxes and environmental cleanup, the Public Service Commission will have to sign off. NorthWestern said in its press release that it will seek PSC approval early next year.
For Puget Sound Energy, the sale would leave Colstrip power plants’ most dominant owner with just 25% of Colstrip Unit 3. The Washington-based utility owns half of Colstrip Units 1 and 2, with Pennsylvania-based Talen Energy owning the other half. The two companies announced in June that the units were no longer economical and would be shut down. Those units will stop operating in a few weeks.
In November, Puget told regulators in Washington that the superheated section of Colstrip Unit 4 was badly damaged and needed $20 million in repairs. The company also told Washington’s Utilty and Transportation Commission that the next coal contract to feed the power plant would come with a significant increase in price. That contract was signed last week with the owner of Rosebud Mine, Westmoreland Coal Mining LLC.
NorthWestern, in a press release said the maintenance and property tax costs associated with the increase share would be about $15 million a year. Those costs are typically passed on to customers, but for five years, Puget would pay for half. NorthWestern said it plans to sell Puget Sound Energy coal power for another five years.
Puget has to stop using coal power under Washington law by the end of 2025. Other Colstrip owners are also making exit plans. Spokane-based Avista Corp. told The Billings Gazette last week that plans are being made to exit in 2025, although currently it plans to exit by 2027. PacifiCorp plans to exit in 2027. Portland General Electric plans to exit no later than 2035, although it plans to pay off its Colstrip debt by 2030 and taper off of coal power over time.
NorthWestern’s announcement comes one day after ratepayers protested its 20-year energy plan outside the Public Service Commission offices in Helena. Inside, customers lined up for hours to tell the commission NorthWestern needed to invest in renewable energy, get out of Colstrip and avoid investments in new power plants fueled with natural gas.
The hearing started with a presentation about the plan by a NorthWestern Energy employee, who made no mention of the utility’s plan to buy out Puget.
In NorthWestern’s press release, the company also said it would reduce the carbon pollution in its portfolio to 90% by 2045. Colstrip is the biggest polluter in the utility’s portfolio. The company has been adamant the plant will run through 2042.
“Nothing is more important to the people of NorthWestern than safely providing Montanans with the affordable and reliable energy we all need while also protecting our environment,” said NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Bob Rowe in the press release. “We take that dual responsibility seriously, and right now our state faces an urgent capacity shortage – energy that’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, regardless of the weather.”
The damage to the superheated section of Unit 4’s boiler was revealed in redacted documents filed with the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission in November. In those documents, obtained by The Gazette, the redacted portion reveals the boiler repair costs are expected to be $20 million. The estimate was provided by Puget. Additionally, Puget revealed that coal costs were expected to increase significantly under a new coal contract for Units 3 and 4.
The Gazette reported the details Nov. 27. Ten days after publication and two business days before NorthWestern and Puget revealed their $1 deal, The Gazette was contacted by an attorney the WUTC asking that The Gazette remove all redacted information from its Nov. 27 report.
The Gazette declined to remove the details, as did other Lee Montana publications that had published the Nov. 27 report. Editors of the Lee Montana newspapers concluded the public needed to see the information, which hadn’t been disclosed by NorthWestern or other Colstrip owners. The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized the First Amendment right of the press to share confidential documents for 48 years.
The $20 million in needed repairs to Unit 4 were not disclosed by NorthWestern or Puget in their Tuesday press releases about their proposed $1 sale.