NorthWestern gas plant proposal stalls over city's objections

Steve Krum looked up the decibels reported by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, which permitted the gas plant earlier this year. DEQ reported the noise to be 65 decibels. The city planning committee had been told the noise from the plant would travel west toward the CHS refinery, but the DEQ application indicated the noise would travel in every direction for 200 yards, too close for the neighbors on the opposite side of the Yellowstone.

The folks living on the south side of the river tend to be blue collar. Aaron Felder is a crane operator who works at the region’s oil refineries. Krum is a retired refinery worker.

Silence and distance define the neighborhoods on the Yellowstone’s south banks. Every home is a five-minute walk down a gravel road from the next. The gardens are large, and the wildlife is ample. This time of year, you see bald eagles nesting in the trees along the river. At night you can hear owls.

NorthWestern has conveyed the importance of the gas plant, telling the City Council if it doesn't approve the easement and zoning, Montanans’ utility bills will skyrocket.