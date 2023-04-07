NorthWestern Energy will appeal a state District Court ruling order halting construction on the utility’s gas-fired power plant because regulators failed to address greenhouse gas emissions.

In a press release Friday, NorthWestern called the order by Judge Michael Moses extreme.

In his order Thursday, Moses said the impacts of the gas-fired power plant’s greenhouse gas emissions received no consideration by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality. Light from the power plant was the second issue, of which DEQ did little analysis. Both issues would have to receive due diligence before construction could proceed, the judge ordered.

The lawsuit was brought by the Montana Environmental Information Center and the Sierra Club on behalf of the Thiel Road Coalition, a neighborhood group which has argued for two years that the power plant was poorly located and posed threats to the public health and quality of life.

However, Moses ruled that DEQ’s work on other permitting issues was adequate. The judge ruled in DEQ’s favor on the adequacy of work on water quality, noise, aesthetics and the cumulative impacts of sulfur dioxide in an area that the EPA has identified as problematic because of emissions from a nearby CHS oil refinery.

NorthWestern didn’t respond to questions from Montana Lee Newspapers concerning the several regulatory issues that have arisen concerning the power plant.

Thursday's work stoppage order isn't the first. In January, 2022, the court ordered Yellowstone County to revoke the permit allowing NorthWestern to bore a pipeline beneath the Yellowstone River. The permit had been issued without public notice or opportunity to comment.

The power plant is being built on land zoned for agricultural use. A third lawsuit challenges NorthWestern's decision to build without getting the land use changed to heavy industrial. That lawsuit hasn't yet gone to hearing.

DEQ spokeswoman Moira Davin said the permitting agency was still reviewing the Moses order.

In court DEQ and NorthWestern argued that assessing the effect of the power plant's greenhouse gasses were beyond DEQ because the impacts were global and beyond the state's purview.

Moses said that DEQ not regulating greenhouse gases violated Montanan's right to a clean and healthful environment.