A months-long rise in electric rates for NorthWestern Energy Customers could hit 28% under a proposal before Montana’s Public Service Commission.

Details of the historically large rate increase for residential customers surfaced mid-week after opposing parties in the utilities general rate case asked NorthWestern to account for all increases since August 2022.

Commissioners who will decide the case seemed concerned by the revelation that customers who as recently as last August paid an average $91.27 a month for power would be paying as much as $304.32 more for electricity annually, or additional $25.36 a month under terms now sought by NorthWestern.

Natural gas customers would see a slight decrease in base rates compared to eight months ago, a resulting decrease of about $35.76 a year, though gas prices are adjusted monthly to reflect market purchases.

Small commercial customers would see bills increase 25% from where prices were before NorthWestern’s rate filing, while large customers would see rate increases in the 16% t0 18% range.

Attorney Monica Tranel, examining witnesses for 350 Montana, emphasized that of the $81 million in additional electric revenue sought by NorthWestern Energy, residential and small businesses customers would cover 93% of the amount. NorthWestern Energy has slightly fewer than 400,000 metered electric customers and 200,000 metered natural gas customers in Montana.

Republican Randy Pinocci, attempting the tap the breaks on the increase, suggested NorthWestern and the Commission approach the Legislature about clawing back millions of dollars from the state Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a move far beyond the reach of the PSC.

“Maybe what we could do, working together, to represent the retired fixed income ratepayer, Northwestern Energy and the Public Service Commission, and perhaps Montana Consumer Council, could go to the Legislature and say, ‘Look, stop giving that money to Fish, Wildlife & Parks and let's get that money to say, NorthWestern Energy so they can use it the way they need to,” Pinocci said. “Do you think that's reasonable for us to make that goal?”

For weeks NorthWestern Energy customers have used the public comment portion of the commission’s Tuesday meetings to warn against a rate increase that commenters, mostly college students and the elderly, say they cannot afford. Those speaking have referenced a 25% increase in electric rates, which is how NorthWestern’s rate filing was interpreted upon its filing late last summer.

Rates have risen steeply since the filing. Commissioners approved a temporary rate hike last fall, increasing residential customer electric bills 19% in an attempt to hold NorthWestern over while it prepared its case for a much larger increase in annual revenues, a rise of $190 million for both electric and gas customers.

In January rates were further increased as a $13.58 million rise in property taxes were passed onto the utility’s customers.

The utility began making its case Tuesday in a week’s long hearing, in which it introduced a proposed rate settlement reached with Walmart, federal agencies who count themselves as NorthWestern customers, the Montana Consumer Counsel and the Large Customer Group, which includes the state’s four petroleum refineries.

For commissioners, the settlement is an all-or-none proposition. They cannot alter any part of the settlement, but they can reject it and use their authority to set rates. Four of five commissioners have attended hearings daily. Commissioner Tony O'Donnell, of Billings, was online for at least one day.

Per the settlement, the utility would collect $81.9 million more from all electric customers in base costs than it did prior to October 2022. Gas customers would pay an additional $18.2 million in base costs, though prices are adjusted monthly to cover changes in market price.

There were a half dozen parties in the case who did not settle with NorthWestern and indicated that they hadn’t been approached about the settlement until hours before NorthWestern filed the agreement with the PSC and notified stockholders via the Securities and Exchange Commission. That was April 3. Customer-level details about the full amount that would appear on utility bills didn’t emerge until this week.

Even parties to the settlement weren’t clear on what individual customers would be paying. Montana Consumer Counsel Jason Brown, who represents customers of state-regulated monopolies, told Montana Lee Newspapers on April 4 that the details were still being worked out but would emerge by the end of last week. NorthWestern indicated the same.

However, the details didn’t emerge until late Tuesday when Northwestern’s vice president of regulatory affairs, Cynthia Fang, took the witness stand and proceeded to present the increased rates in small percentages, as a modest step up from the temporary rates of the past six months.

The non-settling parties in NorthWestern’s rate case balked. They had been emailed copies of the spreadsheet Fang read minutes before she began. Once it became clear that the temporary rate was being used as a benchmark. The Montana Environmental Information Center asked that NorthWestern revert to August as the starting point, meaning that the rate increase would be compared to the last permanent base rates customers paid.

Thursday, sparks flew as the non-settling parties accused NorthWestern and the settlers of sandbagging the opposition but introducing new information no one had previously seen or prepared for.

“I think we have been sandbagged with new information every morning of this hearing, and I guess I can make that a standing objection to new exhibits regarding this stipulation, but I'll offer one specifically related to MCC six,” said Jennifer Harbine, attorney for MEIC.

MCC Six was the latest disclosure to drop in the hearing in real-time. The non-settling parties had asked for an additional process to learn how the settlement would impact customers. The other non-settling parties are Jetco, Broad Reach Power, Colstrip Energy Limited Partnership, The Human Resource Council, Natural Resources Defense Council and 350 Montana.

Fang explained to Pinocci that she didn’t think it was fair to characterize the 28% percent increase in rates as something NorthWestern Energy was asking for. A significant amount of the increase stemmed from the utility attempting to recover expenses that customers hadn’t paid for during the prior year. There were also property taxes NorthWestern has a legal right to pass on to ratepayers.

“I do think it is reasonable, and we do hear your concerns about affordability, which is why we've been so actively making sure our customers are aware of all these assistance programs we have available,” Fang said.

Consumer Counsel Brown has said that NorthWestern has undercollected from residential customers and that rate increase is warranted.

With a $283 million gas-fired power plant under construction near Laurel, NorthWestern promises to be back for another rate increase in a couple years.