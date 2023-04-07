Nearing the end of the 2021-22 schoolyear in Laurel, the aging foundation of Graff Elementary met its literal breaking point when a student’s foot went through a classroom's floor.

The decaying surface is one of many needed repairs in the 72-year-old building that currently includes rotting joists beneath its gymnasium, cracking walls and floors and deteriorating concrete pillars in the subfloor.

When an engineer recently inspected the school, he concluded that no amount of maintenance would be sufficient.

“He just shook his head and told me ‘There’s not enough lipstick for this pig,’” Laurel Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Torix said.

To confront these issues, along with lingering concerns districtwide, Laurel Public Schools are presenting voters with a pair of bonds addressing maintenance issues, overcrowded schools, plans to expand sport and public amenities, enhanced school safety and improved CTE opportunities.

The current proposal amounts to $57 million in elementary school improvements and $31 million in high school improvements and will be up for separate votes in the May 2nd elections.

The desire for districtwide improvements dates back to 2017 when a previous bond was proposed for capacity and CTE expansions. The bond ultimately failed while its needs remained. So leaders throughout the district regrouped to re-evaluate their approach and develop a proposal for a future bond.

Architectural firm A&E Designs got involved shortly after the district’s building committee began a master planning process in November to help distinguish the ‘needs’ from the ‘wants’ in the proposed bonds. A&E had previously worked on the designs and feasibility studies of recent public schools in Billings including Ben Steele, Medicine Crow, St. Francis, Elysian and Elder Grove.

“They had some ideas, but they really didn’t have the experience of going through that process,” A&E education designer Brad Doll said of the district’s committee. “What we did is, we brought reality to the project of how much these things cost.”

Current needs

Graff may be the school in the district with the direst need of renovation, but it’s far from the only one. Corroded pipes at West elementary, burst water pipes in South Elementary and insufficient air conditioning in all three schools were highlighted as infrastructure in need of replacement rather than repairs.

Another issue these schools are facing is student capacity. With South, West and Graff serving students up to the fourth grade and Laurel Middle Schools serving 5th through 8th students, all are projected to meet or exceed their current capacities in the next four years.

As a temporary solution to address overcrowded classrooms, modular units have been purchased and placed at Graff and South Elementary which are both currently operating above capacity. In addition to being a temporary solution, the units also create additional distance for students to use the bathroom, have lunch or go to the library along with more time being spent out in sometimes harsh weather conditions.

As far as Laurel’s high school is concerned, Torix said its aging infrastructure has prevented programs from being expanded and modernized and are now holding back the district’s students from their full potential. He pointed to their CTE program having insufficient outlets to plug in all its machinery while the music program is currently housed in a modular unit without any soundproof material or amenities provided to other schools. It's special education classes are also lacking needed space and amenities for its students.

Additionally, the school’s wrestling team currently lacks a dedicated training room and is forced to use the high school cafeteria and study hall space.

Proposed solutions

Under the current proposition, the bonds would fund the construction of a new 3rd through 5th-grade elementary school located in an empty field already owned by the district. The idea is for it to completely replace the aging Graff Elementary School which would get demolished in favor of a new softball field, soccer field, track area and parking lot.

In addition to up-to-date facilities and greater capacity for elementary students, this realignment of the grades taught at the new school would also provide immediate relief to the middle school’s capacity with the absence of 5th-grade students. Torix said this approach would also create a more manageable structure going forward.

“So with that right there, we’ll have solved the middle school problem without putting a dollar into it,” Torix said. “We’re trying to be as responsible as we can with these tax dollars.”

In place of the demolished school, a sports field including an updated high school track events space, community soccer fields, a softball field and parking lot would be constructed for both school and general public use.

As for the other two elementary schools, West will be renovated and enhanced to include a two-story classroom wing addition, new auxiliary gym, and new parking lot & parent drop-off zone while administration offices would move into South. The current modular units would them become faculty storage.

Laurel High School’s updates will include additions and expansions to its athletic and CTE programs, interior renovations that would include its special education space, library and administration offices and a renovated point of entry to enhance safety.

The age of all the buildings has also led to overall safety concerns that have yet to be addressed properly.

“When these schools were built, they weren’t intended to handle the issues there are today, like school shootings or lockdowns. They were meant to teach and that’s it,” Torix said.

Other expenses that would be covered by the bonds include any deferred maintenance costs, drainage adjustments, fees paid to architects, professional consultants and engineers and any other costs accrued related to this work.

What will it cost?

With both votes set for the ballot being mailed to voters next week, the group plans to meet with community members through scheduled meetings and continue to distribute informational flyers, yard signs, and door-hangers

Torix and others with the committee have reached out to various stakeholders including farmers, business owners, church groups within the district to educate them about school funding, the bond and its specific language on the ballot. He said he’s received some tough questions regarding where exactly the money will go and how their taxes will be impacted exactly.

Current projections have the two bonds’ expenses getting spread across a 20-year period by everyone who lives within the school district. They would first be added to the tax rolls in 2025 as a 2005 bond previously passed is set to expire. Based on this 20-year term, it was estimated that a tax increase on a home with a taxable value of $100,000 would amount to $154.81 per year, or $12.90 per month.

With a current low-cost bond market and rising construction costs for the foreseeable future, Doll said they have advised the public that the price tag would most likely increase if they were to vote down the bonds and opt to revisit these issues at a later date.

“There’s never an opportune time to ask taxpayers for more money, but I’ve never seen a district after something was built say ‘we wish we would’ve waited.’ There always are glad when they get it,” he said.

If one or both bonds were to fail, school maintenance will continue to get applied as it's needed through the district’s current operational budget that could be spent on other district needs outside of bond expenses. Torix said these also look to only increase in costs going forward.

“We’ve been putting Band-Aids on these problems for years now and we’ll keep doing that going forward, but this provides us with a solution for the next 10-20 years,” Torrix said.

Ballots will be mailed out Wednesday, April 12 and will need to be received by the Yellowstone County Courthouse by May 2 either via mail or drop-off.