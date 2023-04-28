Billings School District 2 contains seven single-member zones that elect elementary/high school trustees who each serve a term of 3 years. Terms of trustees are staggered, and this year only single-member zones 1, 2, and 6 are holding elections.

Voters who live in single member zones 3, 4, 5, and 7 will not receive school election ballots this year. Single member zone 4 will hold its next regular trustee election in 2024. Single member zones 3, 5, and 7 will hold their next regular trustee election in 2025. To find out which single member zone in which they live, voters can reference the attached map.

In addition to the seven single-member elementary/high school trustees elected by zone, the SD2 high schools receive students from seven additional elementary feeder school districts. Those elementary districts, including Blue Creek, Canyon Creek, Elder Grove, Morin, Elysian, Independent, and Yellowstone Academy, elect two at-large SD2 high school trustees positions, one of which is holding an election this year. The other feeder school high school trustee position will be up for election in 2024.

On May 2, Yellowstone County Elections expects to post preliminary results after 8 p.m. on its website at: yellowstonecountymt.gov/elections/results/rindex.asp. All results are unofficial until canvassed.