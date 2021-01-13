Not in Our Town Billings presents MLK interfaith service

The "MLK Interfaith Service: What Would MLK Say?" will be presented by Not In Our Town Billings, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, via Facebook Live.

Speakers include Erik Uriarte, Resident Student Rabbi at Beth Aaron; The Rev. Angie Dornish, of Hope United Methodist Church; Angela Matta-Habeck from the Billings Bahá'i community; and The Rev. Melvin Terry of All Nations Church. Fitzgerald Clark will speak on behalf of NIOT Billings.

To view the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, go to the Not In Our Town Billings Facebook page.

