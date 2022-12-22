Not In Our Town, one town at a time, until we're done with hate

Why in the world do we still need to talk about confronting anti-Semitism? How is it not already relegated to the history books?

Earlier this month, Billings police found a swastika with a violent threat painted in one of the restrooms at West High School, the same high school where Jewish Holocaust survivor Eva Kor filled the auditorium in 2015 to testify of the horrors she witnessed with her own eyes.

And now comes Kanye West, the most famous rapper in history, the winner of 24 Grammy Awards, who vowed in October to “go death con 3 on Jewish people.” A few weeks later, NBA superstar Kyrie Irving posted a link on his social media to a film widely criticized for its anti-Jewish tropes.

Even more baffling are the continued violent attacks on synagogues. Eleven people were shot dead at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, and around the world the list of synagogue attacks grows and grows.

And, we really could be done with this if everyone in the world had followed the lesson taught in Billings nearly 30 years ago when a community united against hate.

It’s now a famous story, and should be even more famous. On Dec. 4, 1993, a Jewish family in Billings was celebrating the holidays with a menorah shining brightly in the bedroom window of their 5-year-old son. Someone threw a brick through that window, shattering glass onto the boy’s bed.

The boy’s mother, Tammie Schnitzer, said the brick was meant to do more than vandalize. It was meant to “intimidate and threaten.” And she rightly bristled at the advice she got that to keep her family safe she should remove the Jewish symbols from her windows.

The community also bristled at that advice, and civic and religious leaders worked with the Billings Gazette to publish a full-page menorah, with a plea for solidarity, that readers could hang in their own windows. The message to haters was, if you want to break out windows displaying menorahs, here’s 50,000 of them.

It was our community’s finest hour, and it would get even finer. From that response, a community organization was forged that still exists, a group that points a finger at hate and says, “Not In Our Town.”

The movement in Billings prompted global recognition and inspired other communities to form similar groups. The formation of that movement still shines brightly as Billings’ enduring legacy. The best-selling, Pulitzer Prize winning author Richard Ford, who was born in Mississippi and has lived in New York City and Ireland, said recently he moved to Billings based on its Not In Our Town reputation.

In light of the recent West High incident, we still have a ways to go in Billings. But the solution for here and the world was outlined 30 years ago: Not in Our Town, one town at a time, until we don’t need to talk about it anymore.