After finally settling a four-year-old class-action lawsuit over illegal utility fees collected by the City of Billings, a private court administrator recently mailed more than 37,000 postcards notifying customers of their eligibility for a refund.

Those customers were all sent the wrong postcard, and will have to be notified again.

In March, the City of Billings agreed to settle the lawsuit for $3.6 million. Of that settlement amount, as much as $925,000 could go to pay plaintiff attorneys fees, and $130,000 was earmarked to pay a private administer to notify classmates of their potential rebate.

The remainder of the settlement, just over $2.5 million, is to be split evenly among eligible class members — about $70 each. Most eligible class members will get their rebate as a reduction in a future utility bill.

It hasn’t been settled yet who will pay to have the class re-notified, although it’s likely to be the private administrator.

According to the lawsuit, the city had collected more than $50 million in illegal fees over several decades. After being sued over the fees in early 2018, the city stopped charging the fees.

An unusual condition for settlement in the original suit was that the city acknowledge the fees were illegal and vow publicly to never charge them again. That provision was met when a judge issued a injunction against the city, thereby permanently barring those types of fees.

A second unusual twist in the suit is that Billings residents will essentially have to pay for their own refund. The $3.6 million the city has agreed to pay will come from taxpayers.

Those currently eligible for a refund will be notified by postcard from a court administrator and don’t have to take any further action, according to instructions from the court.

If you are not a current Billings City customer, but were a city customer between Feb. 2, 2015, and June 30, 2018, and you receive a postcard from the class administrator identifying you as a “former customer class member” you must file a claim form to receive a settlement payment.

If you are a current customer and you receive a postcard from the class administrator identifying you as an “excluded current customer class member,” you must file a claim in order to receive a settlement payment.

For more details: (a) call the City of Billings Class Administrator at (833) 513-0862 or by mail at PO Box 25199, Santa Ana, CA 92799; or (b) Class Counsel Matthew Monforton by phone at (406) 570-2949, by mail at Monforton Law Offices, P.C., 40 Spanish Peak Drive, Suite 101, Bozeman, MT 59718, or by e-mail at ClassCounselMonforton@mail.com. The Detailed Notice describing the Settlement and other court documents is available online at www.CityofBillingsFranchiseFeesSettlement.com.

Claim forms are due by Aug. 31, 2023. If you are unsure about whether you need to file a claim form, please review the Detailed Notice and Claim Form at the website.

If you don’t want a payment and you don’t want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself by mailing an Opt-Out Form to the City of Billings Class Administrator, which must be postmarked by Aug. 31, 2023, in order for you to be able to sue, or continue to sue, the City about the legal claims in this case.

If you exclude yourself, you will not get a payment from this settlement. If you stay in the class, you may also object to the proposed settlement.

The court will hold a fairness hearing in this case at the Yellowstone County Court House, 217 N. 27th Street, Billings, on Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. in Room 414. At the hearing, the court will consider whether to approve the settlement and class counsel’s attorney fees and costs. You may appear at the Fairness Hearing personally or with counsel, but you don’t have to.