Enrollment is now open for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts summer camp classes. NOVA will be offering classes throughout the summer for all age groups.

Classes offered will be Itty Bitty Camps, ages 6-8; Acting Camp: Romeo & Juliet, ages 9-14; Musical Theater Camp: Tuck Everlasting, ages 9-14; ROCK Camp, ages 9-18; and Electives Camp, ages 14-18.

Itty Bitty Camps are half-day camps where students will use their Actor’s Toolkit (voices, bodies and imaginations) to tell stories, create characters, learn to move their bodies and more.

Acting Camp: Romeo and Juliet will provide students with a fun-filled opportunity to explore the world of theater using the popular Shakespeare play, "Romeo and Juliet." The camp culminates in a showcase performance for friends and family.

Classes include acting/scene study, stage combat, costuming and movement.

Musical Theater Camp: Tuck Everlasting is a full camp focused solely on creating a musical. Students will learn dance numbers, acting, and singing, using the text and music from NOVA’s upcoming youth musical, "Tuck Everlasting."

Classes include dance, singing and acting.

Rimrock Opera Choir for Kids (R.O.C.K) Camp is Billings’ premier voice camp, where students will be exposed to music through a variety of activities and methods. Students learn different types of music, rhythms, singing, and performing. The camp will culminate in a showcase open to friends and family.

Electives Camp is back by popular demand. In this full-day camp, students will be given the options between three morning electives and three afternoon electives.

Electives include improv, puppetry, acting, stage combat, stage makeup, costuming and movement.

For more information on the camps and how to enroll, contact DeLaney Hardy Ray, youth conservatory director, at youth@novabillings.org or at 406-591-9535 and Novabillings.org.