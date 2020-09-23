Number of Montana schools linked to COVID-19 cases doubles

Montana health officials released their second school COVID-19 update Wednesday, showing widely dispersed growth in cases among students and staff in schools in the state.
The first version of the report released Sept. 16 showed that about 60 schools recorded at least one positive case among students or employees. That figure jumped to 121 schools in Wednesday's report.
It was unclear Wednesday evening exactly how many days of new data the new report represents. The first report released Sept. 16 didn't include a separate date for when information was collected. The new update notes that it represents cases current through Sept. 18.
Data will be released with the five-day lag going forward, according to a Department of Health and Human Services spokesman.
The steepest increase in positive cases happened at Flathead High in Kalispell, according to the report; the school recorded only one case Sept. 16; that number rose to 17 students and three staffers Wednesday.
Statewide, totals rose to 188 students and 90 employees in K-12 schools — an increase of about 120 students and 70 employees. Universities recorded another 204 cases between students and employees, up 107 from the previous report.
In Yellowstone County, cases continued to rise — 33 schools or colleges recorded a positive case among students or staff, compared to 18 in the previous report. Cases didn't appear to spike at any one school.
Notably, 13 student cases and 32 staff cases remained under investigation in the county, where the school linked to a positive case hadn't yet been recorded.
In the report, K-12 schools cases are split between students or staff. University or college cases are not. Dates aren't given for cases, but each school is assigned a "yes" or a "no" for whether positives were recorded in the past two weeks.
The data included some isolated discrepancies between the first and second reports. Totals listed for schools below reflect the second report.
Billings Public Schools
- Arrowhead Elementary: 2 student cases, yes
- Beartooth Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Big Sky Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Bitterroot Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Central Heights Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Meadowlark Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Miles Avenue Elementary: 3 new student cases, 1 new staff case, 5 total
- Poly Drive Elementary: 1 staff case, yes
- Ponderosa Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Washington Elementary: 1 staff case, yes
- Castle Rock Middle School: 1 student case, yes
- Lewis and Clark Middle School: 2 student cases, yes
- Medicine Crow Middle School: 1 staff case, no
- Riverside Middle School: 1 student case, yes
- Will James Middle School: 1 staff case, yes
- Senior High: 4 student cases, 1 staff case, yes
- Skyview High: 1 student case, 1 staff case, yes
- West High: 7 student cases, yes
- Billings Public Schools (listed as own item): 1 staff case, yes
Other Yellowstone County schools
- Blue Creek Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Elder Grove Middle School: 1 student case, yes
- Elysian Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Huntley Project Elementary: 1 student case, yes
- Lockwood Elementary: 2 staff cases, yes
- Laurel High: 1 student case, no
- West Elementary, Laurel: 1 staff case, no
- Shepherd High: 1 student case, yes
- Billings Christian: 2 student cases, yes
- Cornerstone Christian: 1 student case, yes
- St. Francis: 1 student case, yes
- Montana State University Billings: 14 cases total, yes
- Rocky Mountain College: 2 cases total, yes
- Yellowstone Christian College: 1 case total, yes
Big Horn County
- Crow Agency School: 1 student case, yes
- Hardin Public Schools: 7 student cases, yes
Carbon County
- Joliet High: 2 student cases, yes
- Fromberg Elementary: 2 student cases, 1 staff case, yes
Mussellshell County
- 3 student cases and 2 staff cases under investigation
Rosebud County
- Colstrip High: 1 staff case, yes
- St. Labre Elementary: 1 staff case, yes
- one student case and two staff cases under investigation
Stillwater County
- Park City High: 1 student case, yes
