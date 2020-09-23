Number of Montana schools linked to COVID-19 cases doubles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana health officials released their second school COVID-19 update Wednesday, showing widely dispersed growth in cases among students and staff in schools in the state.

The first version of the report released Sept. 16 showed that about 60 schools recorded at least one positive case among students or employees. That figure jumped to 121 schools in Wednesday's report.

It was unclear Wednesday evening exactly how many days of new data the new report represents. The first report released Sept. 16 didn't include a separate date for when information was collected. The new update notes that it represents cases current through Sept. 18.

Data will be released with the five-day lag going forward, according to a Department of Health and Human Services spokesman.

The steepest increase in positive cases happened at Flathead High in Kalispell, according to the report; the school recorded only one case Sept. 16; that number rose to 17 students and three staffers Wednesday.

Statewide, totals rose to 188 students and 90 employees in K-12 schools — an increase of about 120 students and 70 employees. Universities recorded another 204 cases between students and employees, up 107 from the previous report.