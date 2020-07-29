Nurse working in Billings COVID-19 unit shares hardships of the job

There are a few clues that give away Joey Traywick when he's working as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at St. Vincent Healthcare.
He wears a blue surgical mask with “Joey” written in permanent marker, which keeps it from getting confused with other masks in the unit when he has to swap it out for an N-95 mask before visiting patients. Others recognize Traywick by his brightly-colored purple and yellow mountain bike sneakers that show through the boot covers he wears with the rest of his personal protective equipment.
“You create that personal connection because they aren’t going to see anybody,” Traywick said.
Having 15 years experience working as a nurse, Traywick thought Montana would dodge a bullet, with the state not seeing much of the effects from the virus. He's worked in the COVID-19 unit at St. Vincent Healthcare since February.
“We’re not overwhelmed, but we’re in it,” Traywick said. “We’re not dodging the bullet. We’re absorbing it, we’re tolerating it and we’re able to treat the patients.”
But it’s not easy, he said. He’s worked with many patients, and Wednesday said he's caring for 12 in the unit.
One of his former patients, 57-year-old Chris Strauch, was flown to St. Vincent Healthcare from Worland, Wyoming, in late May.
Strauch, who works as a convenience store clerk, woke up one morning with a cough and difficulty breathing, so she decided to go to a hospital in Worland. Soon after, she began to feel disoriented from the lack of oxygen in her blood, and found herself at St. Vincent Healthcare.
“I don’t remember much,” said Strauch. Traywick met her in the unit. Her vitals were stable and she was even joking around with the health care crew, he said. Suddenly, she started to collapse after getting up to go to the bathroom. Traywick caught her.
"The next 24 hours were really critical," Traywick said. She has high blood pressure and was a smoker 15 years ago, but other than that Strauch said she's relatively healthy.
She received treatment for three weeks and continues to be on oxygen today. Her sister, Kathy Fronk, also contracted the virus and was getting treatment in the same unit. They often texted each other comparing oxygen levels and what they had to eat that day. Fronk left shortly before Strauch was discharged.
“Her (illness) wasn’t as bad. She’s doing better,” Strauch said. “I’m still on oxygen, which I probably will be for a long time, if not forever.”
Strauch didn’t know if she’d make it, and Traywick was concerned for her too. But she was able to fight through it, he said.
“The day that she discharged, we were crying together,” Traywick said. “I’ll be honest, I’ve seen that look before, and it looked like she was not going to make it. She fought so hard to get back.”
Not every patient recovers like Strauch did. Long nights and caring for patients is expected, but there’s a part of the job that Traywick will remember forever.
Being there when a patient says goodbye to family members is hard, since face-to-face contact has been replaced by using a video chat platform.
“The most heartbreaking part is that we have lost a couple patients,” Traywick said. “Their family is in the parking lot on an iPad and I’m holding the iPad (for the patient). And people were saying things like, ‘It wasn’t supposed to be this way.’ Some of them have kids.”
But Traywick has found ways to find peace of mind when he goes home to his family. He changes his scrubs before he goes home and quickly showers. He sleeps in a separate room and washes his own laundry after it sits bagged in a bin in the laundry room for three days. The virus can’t live on surfaces for more than three days, he said.
He rides his bike and goes on hikes to emotionally and mentally cope with his job. No one in the house, including himself, has gotten sick.
"(My son) has a lower immune system, so it's really important," Traywick said.
On Wednesday, St. Vincent Healthcare announced during a press conference several recent safety and quality awards it has received. St. Vincent was recently named a 100 Top Hospital by IBM Watson Health for a third year, and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, for a second year in a row. Hospitals don’t apply for the 100 Top Hospitals selection process, and are awarded based on publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data and metrics.
Two other hospitals in Montana received a five-star rating from CMS, including Kalispell Regional Medical Center and St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The rating is based on the hospital’s performance in different quality areas, including mortality, safety of care, patient experience, and others.
With the pandemic, hospital safety is important now more than ever, Traywick said.
"Whether you're in politics, or you're a multi-millionaire, or you're homeless, we are all poor and vulnerable, including me," Traywick said during a press conference. "We are all at risk, and the walls between us have really lowered."
Strauch encourages others to wear masks, sanitize and stay safe. She said, "I've been sick, but not this bad to where you wonder if you're going to live or die."
