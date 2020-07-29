Nurse working in Billings COVID-19 unit shares hardships of the job

“The day that she discharged, we were crying together,” Traywick said. “I’ll be honest, I’ve seen that look before, and it looked like she was not going to make it. She fought so hard to get back.”

Not every patient recovers like Strauch did. Long nights and caring for patients is expected, but there’s a part of the job that Traywick will remember forever.

Being there when a patient says goodbye to family members is hard, since face-to-face contact has been replaced by using a video chat platform.

“The most heartbreaking part is that we have lost a couple patients,” Traywick said. “Their family is in the parking lot on an iPad and I’m holding the iPad (for the patient). And people were saying things like, ‘It wasn’t supposed to be this way.’ Some of them have kids.”

But Traywick has found ways to find peace of mind when he goes home to his family. He changes his scrubs before he goes home and quickly showers. He sleeps in a separate room and washes his own laundry after it sits bagged in a bin in the laundry room for three days. The virus can’t live on surfaces for more than three days, he said.

He rides his bike and goes on hikes to emotionally and mentally cope with his job. No one in the house, including himself, has gotten sick.