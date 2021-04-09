Nursing students help out at Yellowstone County's COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Montana State University nursing student Ellie Smith administered COVID-19 vaccines with a smile Wednesday afternoon and kept track of the number of patients she'd vaccinated.
"So far I've given 21 vaccines," Smith said.
Smith, 21, made small talk with patients to help ease their anxiety about getting the shot. One was an experienced nurse who had no problem with the vaccination. Another wore a mask with a YoungLife logo, and Smith asked the patient if he knew a friend of hers who's part of the organization.
She also asked each patient about allergies, explained the vaccine information given to each patient and if they had any questions.
In addition to gaining experience at the Shrine, Smith also works at Billings Clinic as a certified nursing assistant.
"I have wanted to be in health care for as long as I can remember and the MSU program is just the perfect fit for me," Smith said.
Students can get a bachelor's of science degree in nursing through MSU, which requires students to complete more than 1,000 hours of clinical work, said Debbie Fischer, campus director for the Montana State College of Nursing in Bozeman. Fischer is located on the Montana State University Billings campus.
Students have been volunteering at Yellowstone County's COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including Cedar Hall at MetraPark and the Shrine Auditorium. Second dose vaccinations are given at the Shrine.
They complete more than 50 to 60 vaccinations with the supervision of a faculty member when they volunteer, said Jordan Teller, associate clinical professor for MSU.
Most of the students administering vaccines are juniors and seniors, since they must take a pharmacology course and train using Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccine training modules before they can volunteer.
Typically for senior students, for example, the school sends about five students to the clinics on Fridays during the both the morning and afternoon shifts.
Volunteers have been working at the clinics since they started operating in February. The volunteer work doesn't count toward the required clinical hours, but it offers an opportunity to gain experience.
Volunteer shifts get scheduled pretty quickly once they're posted online, Teller said.
"They've done a really good job about helping people feel comfortable getting their first and second COVID vaccines," Teller said. "So we've been really pleased to be a part of the vaccinator role and help out the community."
City College at Montana State University Billings offers a degree for associate of science registered nurses, said Susan Floyd, director of nursing at City College at MSUB. Students have been volunteering at the vaccination clinics as well.
Recently, RiverStone Health was looking into scaling back on student volunteers since it was unsure of what the staffing capabilities would be at the clinics.
However, students are still needed at the Shrine and both MSU and MSUB have been notified of this, said Barbara Schneeman, RiverStone Health's communications and public affairs public information officer in an email.
Both programs have a link to register students to staff the clinics and Schneeman said she was aware that some students were scheduled for April 15.
Usually, around two to four students volunteer each shift in the morning and afternoon, she said.
"Now that we know how many student nurses we can accommodate at one session, everything is working very well," Schneeman said in an email.
MSU nursing students Caroline Gundersen and Saige Dorwart administered vaccines at the same table at the Shrine clinic Wednesday afternoon.
Gundersen is a junior and worked at the Shrine from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., saying she's happy to help with vaccinations and has already worked one shift at Cedar Hall. For some patients, getting vaccinated is an emotional experience.
"I did have one patient that actually broke down in the chair and started crying because she was so happy," Gundersen said.
Dorwart, a junior in the program, said she's seen what the COVID-19 virus has done to patients, and was looking forward to volunteering at Wednesday's clinic for the first time. She said that the National Guard has been a huge help at the Shrine.
Dorwart grew up in Glendive with a passion for rural health care and hopes to work in a small town clinical setting. Volunteering at the Shrine was a beneficial experience, she said.
"I had a patient have anxiety about the vaccine and I really haven't had to deal with many patients that had anxiety, so that was an interesting thing to learn about how to do it, how to keep them calm, (and) how to make them feel comfortable," Dorwart said.
Teresa Wicks, an assistant clinical professor at MSU, supervised nursing students on Wednesday. She said that when she was a nursing student in the 1960s, she vaccinated patients for the swine flu in North Dakota.
"It set the tone for my career as a nurse," she said.
Last March, students at MSU shifted to online learning, and so many nursing students are looking forward to getting as much patient care experience as they can, Fischer said.
And even when many health care workers continue to experience burnout amid the pandemic, nursing students are ready to learn and get to work.
"I don't see any hesitancy or anybody second-guessing going into this field," Teller said. "I see really eager nurses ready to dive in and do what they were trained to do and help people."