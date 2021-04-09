Nursing students help out at Yellowstone County's COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Recently, RiverStone Health was looking into scaling back on student volunteers since it was unsure of what the staffing capabilities would be at the clinics.

However, students are still needed at the Shrine and both MSU and MSUB have been notified of this, said Barbara Schneeman, RiverStone Health's communications and public affairs public information officer in an email.

Both programs have a link to register students to staff the clinics and Schneeman said she was aware that some students were scheduled for April 15.

Usually, around two to four students volunteer each shift in the morning and afternoon, she said.

"Now that we know how many student nurses we can accommodate at one session, everything is working very well," Schneeman said in an email.

MSU nursing students Caroline Gundersen and Saige Dorwart administered vaccines at the same table at the Shrine clinic Wednesday afternoon.

Gundersen is a junior and worked at the Shrine from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., saying she's happy to help with vaccinations and has already worked one shift at Cedar Hall. For some patients, getting vaccinated is an emotional experience.