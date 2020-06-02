Off-duty detective rescues boy swimming at Lake Elmo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On his day off, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Troy Charbonneau decided to go kayaking on Lake Elmo Monday evening around 5 p.m.

It was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and he's glad he went.

As he rowed into the southeast corner of the lake with his dog, he noticed that someone in the middle of the lake about 250 yards from shore was struggling to keep their head above the water.

He decided to act, and rowed toward a boy in his early teens who was struggling to stay afloat. The boy’s family on shore were yelling for help.

“The second I didn’t see his head anymore, I knew he was in trouble,” Charbonneau said. “I don’t think he would have been able to make it back (to shore).”

As Charbonneau got closer, the boy swam toward the kayak. Charbonneau gave the boy his life jacket and towed him to shore. Another sheriff’s deputy and American Medical Response were on scene.

Other than being a little cold, the boy was uninjured.

“I’m always aware of what’s going on around me,” Charbonneau said. “I guess I was at the right place at the right time.”