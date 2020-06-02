Off-duty detective rescues boy swimming at Lake Elmo

On his day off, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Troy Charbonneau decided to go kayaking on Lake Elmo Monday evening around 5 p.m.
It was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and he's glad he went.
As he rowed into the southeast corner of the lake with his dog, he noticed that someone in the middle of the lake about 250 yards from shore was struggling to keep their head above the water.
He decided to act, and rowed toward a boy in his early teens who was struggling to stay afloat. The boy’s family on shore were yelling for help.
“The second I didn’t see his head anymore, I knew he was in trouble,” Charbonneau said. “I don’t think he would have been able to make it back (to shore).”
As Charbonneau got closer, the boy swam toward the kayak. Charbonneau gave the boy his life jacket and towed him to shore. Another sheriff’s deputy and American Medical Response were on scene.
Other than being a little cold, the boy was uninjured.
“I’m always aware of what’s going on around me,” Charbonneau said. “I guess I was at the right place at the right time.”
Charbonneau has been on the force for 18 years, and has found himself in these situations before.
He mentioned a time years ago where he was walking his dog around a neighborhood in Billings when he found a child collapsed on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.
He began CPR, and first responders quickly arrived and took over. The boy had suffered complications from a heart condition, but he lived, Charbonneau said.
Another incident came while he was off-duty, when he heard about a boy falling off the Washington Street Bridge and into the Yellowstone River. He decided to help, and called out to the boy who was struggling to stay above water. He was able to find a small island to hoist himself up on as rescuers launched a boat into the river.
“His mom said that when I called out to him, it renewed his hope to keep going,” Charbonneau said.
Charbonneau worked as a medical first responder for eight years before working for the sheriff’s office, and even worked as a lifeguard after high school.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.