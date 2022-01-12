Off the Streets shelter searches for a new facility

The Off the Streets low-barrier homeless shelter is looking for a new home.
The shelter had to close its location in the former Western Inn hotel in downtown Billings after a sewage leak created a hazard throughout the first floor.
Funding for the program is also drying up.
“Every day we stay open is now beyond what everyone agreed to do together,” said Kari Boiter, executive director of the Continuum of Care, which organizes the program and the partners involved.
Since being forced out of the former motel, the program has been temporarily housing clients in other shelters and church basements.
HAB Development, an arm of the public housing authority HomeFront, purchased the motel in response to pandemic concerns and the community’s needs. HomeFront is not interested in housing the low-barrier group in the future, said Patti Webster, executive director.
Before the leak, the shelter had planned to leave the building at the end of January anyway.
The sewage leak will cost at least $12,000 to repair, and probably more if contractors find asbestos, which has been found in other parts of the building, said Webster. HomeFront is responsible for major maintenance costs while Continuum of Care has paid for smaller repairs, such as replacing a washing machine, said Boiter.
The motel had worked well because in addition to its isolated rooms, the building is grandfathered with older building codes, allowing people to sleep there despite not having a fire sprinkler in each room, among other compliance requirements, said Boiter.
Updating a building like the old motel to meet code could cost upwards of $100,000, especially when installing fire sprinklers, she said. The residence halls at Yellowstone Christian College, which Continuum considered, for example, were built prior to a sprinkler requirement. But those buildings are also in disrepair, except for the girls dorm, said Boiter.
As temperatures have recently dipped far below zero, pipes have been freezing and bursting in several older buildings, which is the case at the college, she added. The Christian College is transitioning to a larger campus in Kalispell. Boiter also seeks out spaces that are accessible for handicapped people.
Continuum of Care is also waiting for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – to the tune of $325,000. Those funds will arrive in June at the earliest, because the city applied for the money in December, said Chris Kukulski, city administrator.
It is unclear how much money the program has left for Off the Streets.
HomeFront is waiting to receive up to $450,000 in reimbursements from the city for building maintenance. Those funds are from federal Community Development Block Grant money. HomeFront is evaluating potential uses for the former hotel now under repair, said Webster.
Meanwhile, local groups are in early planning stages to organize a permanent supportive housing development, which is a long-term project where homeless people and families live as independently as possible, with support staff accessible on site or working closely with guests.
Some guests from Off the Streets would be eligible to stay at the site, said Dean Wells, director of community impact at United Way of Yellowstone County. “I’m excited to be able to see how it could work here,” he said.
Interested partners are in talks to identify high utilizers of local services, like law enforcement calls and emergency room visits.
Sites are being explored in other cities in Montana as well, spearheaded by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, and in conjunction with the national group the Corporation for Supportive Housing.
Much of the logistics and care at Off the Streets is similar to the My Backyard program that preceded it, said Boiter. However, Off the Streets staff are better trained. They are contracted with Big Sky Events Services for security, which allows for higher need guests, she added. That contract is funded by the Human Resources and Development Council.