Off the Streets shelter searches for a new facility

HomeFront is waiting to receive up to $450,000 in reimbursements from the city for building maintenance. Those funds are from federal Community Development Block Grant money. HomeFront is evaluating potential uses for the former hotel now under repair, said Webster.

Meanwhile, local groups are in early planning stages to organize a permanent supportive housing development, which is a long-term project where homeless people and families live as independently as possible, with support staff accessible on site or working closely with guests.

Some guests from Off the Streets would be eligible to stay at the site, said Dean Wells, director of community impact at United Way of Yellowstone County. “I’m excited to be able to see how it could work here,” he said.

Interested partners are in talks to identify high utilizers of local services, like law enforcement calls and emergency room visits.

Sites are being explored in other cities in Montana as well, spearheaded by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, and in conjunction with the national group the Corporation for Supportive Housing.

Much of the logistics and care at Off the Streets is similar to the My Backyard program that preceded it, said Boiter. However, Off the Streets staff are better trained. They are contracted with Big Sky Events Services for security, which allows for higher need guests, she added. That contract is funded by the Human Resources and Development Council.

