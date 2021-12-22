Off The Streets shelter sees community support but will likely close in the next couple months

Local 1686 and the Greater Yellowstone Central Labor Council presented $1,000 to the Off The Streets on Wednesday morning, highlighting the wide-ranging community support for Billings' low-barrier shelter.
"Every little bit helps," said Kari Boiter, executive director of Continuum of Care.
Off The Streets is a last-resort shelter set up last fall by Continuum of Care, a group of more than 20 local organizations that assist, manage or treat members of the vulnerable and transient populations in Billings. The shelter is housed in the former Western Inn downtown.
Last month, the shelter received $100,000 from the SCL Health Montana Mission Fund and the Montana Community Foundation.
The support has been vital, Boiter said, helping to extend the operational life of the shelter. However, the current funding will likely run out on Jan. 31, at which point Continuum of Care will look at transitioning the low barrier shelter model into something more permanent.
"Off The Streets was never meant to be permanent," she said. "We didn't think we'd be doing a second winter."
In fact, when Off The Streets was launched in October, 2020, the plan was to keep it open for only a year while working on developing a program or model that would be more self-sustaining.
While organizers prepare for the shelter's closure early next year, they're working to create some type of warming station so members of the transient or homeless population will have a place when Off The Streets is no longer available and temperatures dip at night.
"We don't want to see people freeze to death in the streets," Boiter said.
Last fall the urgency to set up some kind of shelter that could house members of the transient or homeless population who needed to isolate or quarantine was immediate. And with winter coming, homeless advocates in Billings were also eager to set up a facility that could conceivably get most people off the street at night.
Much of the support to launch Off The Street came in part from federal COVID-19 and FEMA dollars. HAB Development, an arm of the Housing Authority of Billings, had purchased the former Western Inn on Second Avenue North prior to the pandemic and the building, with its individual rooms, seemed like the perfect place to quarantine and isolate transient and homeless COVID contacts.
It was an effective tool in helping the homeless quarantine and isolate but it also successfully worked as a low-barrier shelter.
According to statistics gathered by the Billings Police Department, Off The Streets has been successful in reducing calls for public safety services in the area and it has been more effective than anticipated in meeting the needs of downtown's transient and homeless populations.
Boiter has been pleased to see city officials embrace the shelter as Off The Streets has demonstrated it be safe and effective at what it does.
"We've been really pleased with how the city has stepped up to support us in the last few months," she said.
In October, Continuum of Care received a $450,000 federal Community Development Block Grant from the city to help the building in which the shelter is housed remain operable.
The funds will be used to keep the shelter's aging boiler operational through the winter, install more modern heating and cooling units in individual rooms and make other repairs to the building. Because the Western Inn building is owned by Housing Authority it will likely be used in the future to support HAB's affordable housing efforts.
As Continuum of Care looks to future efforts to create a permanent low-barrier shelter it will need partnerships with the city and other community organizations, including county leaders, Boiter said.
She praised the community support they've received so far, pointing specifically to organized labor.
"They've been a consistent partner for our unhoused neighbors all along," she said. "They're willing to do the hard work on the ground."
Kim Rickard-Smeltzer, the business manager for Local 1686, an affiliate of the Laborers' International Union of North America, talked about how important support from the community is for projects that help those without jobs and without shelter.
"Unfortunately people fall on hard times," she said. "That doesn't make them any less human."
Moving forward, Continuum of Care will have to figure out what a permanent shelter would look like and how it would work. But they're optimistic — they believe they've been able to demonstrate that a low-barrier shelter can work in Billings.
"This was a successful experiment," she said. "People have certainly seen the benefit of Off The Streets."