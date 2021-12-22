Off The Streets shelter sees community support but will likely close in the next couple months

In fact, when Off The Streets was launched in October, 2020, the plan was to keep it open for only a year while working on developing a program or model that would be more self-sustaining.

While organizers prepare for the shelter's closure early next year, they're working to create some type of warming station so members of the transient or homeless population will have a place when Off The Streets is no longer available and temperatures dip at night.

"We don't want to see people freeze to death in the streets," Boiter said.

Last fall the urgency to set up some kind of shelter that could house members of the transient or homeless population who needed to isolate or quarantine was immediate. And with winter coming, homeless advocates in Billings were also eager to set up a facility that could conceivably get most people off the street at night.