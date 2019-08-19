In November, a local information technology company will move in with 360 Office Solutions after the two companies merged in April, helping the office store live up to its name of providing all the services a business needs to succeed.
Technology By Design, now located on Grand Avenue, plans to move into the Billings-based company’s location on Pierce Parkway and provide more than just computer support services and products. Now, 360 Office Solutions will offer everything an office needs, from paper and pencils to office furniture and IT services.
Ken Lutton, president and founder of Technology By Design, said that his company has had a niche for small businesses since it began in 2005, assisting with network connectivity, computers, wireless internet, surveillance and more.
360 Office Solutions has been using the IT company’s services since 2013. Talks of merging started 5 years ago.
“We’re now a four-legged stool,” Lutton said. “We are everything, including the break room and the facilities. So we are able to supply your break room and janitorial supplies; everything in an office now.”
360 Office Solutions started as a printing company in Billings in 1946. When they started expanding, they changed their name and now partner with over 14 other businesses across Montana.
Before Technology By Design, The Office Center in Great Falls was the last business to merge in December 2017.
“When you look at the logo, that’s the concept,” said co-owner of 360 Office Solutions, Craig Bartholomew. “How do we supply smart answers to our customers?”
Technology By Design are Microsoft and Dell partners, and can continuously support and warranty products. Lutton said an internal IT team can be limiting.
“Your in-house IT can only do whatever those one or two people understand,” Lutton said. “We have a staff that can bridge many different technologies, different experiences and different levels of expertise that you can’t get from one or two guys.”
Having a long relationship with Technology By Design, 360 Office Solutions owners feel confident in their partnership.
“We have a growth mindset. We have to continue to grow and we have to continue to be relevant,” Bartholomew said. “We have to continue to seek solutions for our customers.”