You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Officer taken to hospital after being struck by suspect vehicle on Billings' West End
topical

Officer taken to hospital after being struck by suspect vehicle on Billings' West End

{{featured_button_text}}

A Billings police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being hit by the car he was pursuing on Billings' West End.

Several teens drove away from an officer and were later located near Bernard Street and Monad Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The officer attempted to use a spike strip to disable the car when he was struck by the driver of the suspect vehicle, according to a social media post by the Billings Police Department.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the teens were apprehended.

2
2
0
7
22

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News