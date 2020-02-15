Officer taken to hospital after being struck by suspect vehicle on Billings' West End

A Billings police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being hit by the car he was pursuing on Billings' West End.

Several teens drove away from an officer and were later located near Bernard Street and Monad Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The officer attempted to use a spike strip to disable the car when he was struck by the driver of the suspect vehicle, according to a social media post by the Billings Police Department.