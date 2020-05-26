Officials investigate alley fire near Terry Park as arson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fire officials believe that arson may be involved after a fire broke out in an alley near Terry Park Tuesday night.

A fire broke out in an alley at the 400 block of Miles Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night that burned at least three dumpsters and a car, according to Billings Fire Capt. Chris Lowe. The incident is being investigated as arson.

The car was totaled, and an SUV parked next to the car received heat damage, Lowe said. No one was injured and no structures were affected.

Lowe said that an earlier call of a fence fire at the 400 block of Howard Avenue may be related to the incident.

The Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation.

