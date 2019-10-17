Fire officials are investigating a motor home fire in downtown Billings.
A motor home parked within a fenced lot at the corner of Second Avenue North and North 17th Street was engulfed in flames Thursday night. The fire was called in around 9 p.m., and the Billings Fire Department responded and put the fire out shortly after, according to Billings Fire Capt. Kevin Bentz.
Fire officials were able to access the fenced lot and extinguish the flames of the 1960s-era motor home. Bentz said that no one was in the vehicle, which looks to have been used for storage rather than for recreational use.
Bentz said he wasn't sure who owned the lot where the motor home was found.
The flames were contained in the motor home, Bentz said, noting that it is most likely a total loss.
A fire marshal is investigating the incident as suspicious, Bentz said. The cause is unknown.
The Billings Fire Department and the Billings Police Department responded to the scene.