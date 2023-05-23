The Golden Valley County man killed earlier this month at his rural home has been identified.

Dennis Murnion was found dead May 15 by county deputies at a residence on Hedgesville Road, about 14 miles north of Shawmut. The Golden Valley County Sheriff’s Office could not specify how the 66-year-old died, but Undersheriff Mark Olson said Tuesday his death has been ruled a homicide.

Murnion’s death was the first homicide investigated by GVSCO since the Kennedy Administration, Olson said. Two people are currently in custody as suspects in the homicide, but no criminal charges have been filed.

GVSCO deputies were dispatched to Hedgesville Road to conduct a welfare check May 15, the Gazette previously reported. After finding the body of Murnion, GVSCO launched a search that included members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. Members of the Casper Police Department in Wyoming arrested the two suspects May 16, Olson said.

While the names of the two suspects have yet to be released, they are described as a 37-year-old man and 21-year-old woman. Theft charges have already been filed against both suspects, Tami Allen with the Golden Valley and Musselshell County Attorney’s Office previously told the Gazette, and more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses. The two suspects are being held in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Golden Valley County, with just 830 residents, is one of the least populated counties in Montana. Its sheriff's office consists of Sheriff Robert Pallas, Undersheriff Olson, two sergeants, a deputy and three reserve deputies. The last time deputies were called to a homicide was in 1962 when a man shot and killed his wife at their Ryegate home.

Dorothy Ann Wolff, a 40-year-old mother of five, was fatally wounded while struggling over control of a rifle with her husband, Edward Wolff. Edward Wolff was hospitalized when a bullet went through his jaw. Although he was charged with murder following the shooting, according to newspaper accounts, Dorothy Wolff’s death was ruled an accident following a coroner’s inquest.