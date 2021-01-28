Ohana Poke Company to open second location in downtown Billings

Crowell hopes to purchase a beer and wine license for the new location.

"We're always tweaking things, getting it dialed in and keeping things fresh for that local customer base that eats with us regularly," Crowell said.

Crowell found his love for poke through trips to Hawaii, and even with little restaurant experience, he developed poke recipes in his home kitchen and opened his restaurant in August 2019. He wasn't fully ready for the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had to pay more attention to expenses and the quality of his product during the statewide shut down last spring. Because he was a new business and didn't have a way to show a decline in revenue over a year period, Crowell was unable to apply for federal loans like the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020.

He's learned to adapt quickly, by offering take-out and delivery services, and requesting customer feedback.

"I'd be lying to say that it hasn't been without its great, great challenges," Crowell said. "On the flip side, it's kind of trial by fire and we've really had to make sure that we try to stay dialed into what our customers want."