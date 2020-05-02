Oil price collapse hits Billings-area businesses hard

“It’s 40-plus years that I’ve been involved with this and there’s been nothing comparable,” Harris said. “It’s a double-whammy.”

A number of the oil wells in central and north-central Montana have been "shut in," which temporarily halts production of a well that can easily produce again, according to Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association. He estimates that about 1,000 Montana wells have been shut in at this point.

“These are Montana-based companies, these aren’t national corporations,” Olson said. “These are little mom and pop operators.”

Olson said the current downturn is worse than the oil collapses of the 1980s and 1990s.

“This is by far the most disruption I have ever seen in this industry,” Olson said.

Central and north-central Montana have the largest share in small oil producers in the state. Crude oil in central Montana was priced at -$43.92 on April 20, while oil in north-central Montana was priced at 25 cents a barrel the same day. In 2019, oil was priced around $50 a barrel.

There’s an oversupply of oil, and as tanks fill, places to store oil are disappearing. Many traders in the U.S. last week had to pay to take the oil off their hands.