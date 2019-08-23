{{featured_button_text}}

Much of Old Dominion's new video was filmed at MetraPark during the band's MontanaFair stop.

Some of the country band Old Dominion's video for its new single "My Heart Is a Bar," was filmed at MetraPark during the band's recent performance during MontanaFair.

The band drew the largest crowd of the fair during their performance in the First Interstate Arena, said MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie. 

Old Dominion

Old Dominion drew the biggest crowd of this year's MontanFair lineup when they performed in the First Interstate Arena.

The video includes band members eating a meal in which they had so much fun they decided to incorporate it into the video, said Massie.

"Credit to Lynn Miller of MP catering. Her work creates a masterpiece for tours when they come," he said. "It inspired them to shoot this video." 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0