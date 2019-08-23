Some of the country band Old Dominion's video for its new single "My Heart Is a Bar," was filmed at MetraPark during the band's recent performance during MontanaFair.
The band drew the largest crowd of the fair during their performance in the First Interstate Arena, said MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie.
The video includes band members eating a meal in which they had so much fun they decided to incorporate it into the video, said Massie.
"Credit to Lynn Miller of MP catering. Her work creates a masterpiece for tours when they come," he said. "It inspired them to shoot this video."