Old Torres Cafe site on Billings West End being developed for trucking firm

A real estate development company with ties to the trucking industry is working to develop the property once owned by Torres Café on South Frontage Road in Billings.

Crown Enterprises, based in Warren, Michigan, purchased the property and received approval to have it annexed into the city earlier this year. On its website, Crown Enterprises describes itself as a commercial real estate company that also develops the land it purchases.

"We don't flip properties. We own them," the company advertises. "This allows us to build and lease directly to our clients, enabling you to get the best deal possible."

Calls to the company on Thursday were not returned by press time.

When Crown Enterprises went through the annexation process in March, it stated that it planned to develop the property into a trucking/distribution and logistics facility.

Crown has submitted building permits with the Billings planning department for a truck terminal with office space and a maintenance shop. Those permits are still working their way through the approval process, according to city planning.

