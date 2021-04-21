 Skip to main content
One arrested after chase that involved DEA
One person was arrested and detained Tuesday following a police chase that ended in a neighborhood beneath the Rims.

Details on the person arrested, along with any charges filed, have not been released. However, the pursuit involved multiple agencies that included the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn could not comment on Tuesday’s arrest beyond saying there was a “potential threat to the community,” and the investigation into that threat remains ongoing.

The chase resulted a wrecked Nissan temporarily blocking access to the roundabout at Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail around 3 p.m., while officers fanned out across Zimmerman Park. Law enforcement arrested a suspect soon after in a neighborhood on Powderhorn Circle near Snowcrest Drive.

Zinn said the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol joined DEA personnel in responding to Tuesday’s chase.

