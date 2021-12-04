 Skip to main content
One arrested after stabbing in the Heights
alert

One arrested after stabbing in the Heights

A man is in custody after the Billings Police Department responded to a stabbing in the Heights on Saturday morning.

Officers received a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane at 5:40, according to a social media post from BPD Sgt. Ryan Kramer. One man, a 29-year-old, was arrested. The name of the man has not been released. 

Police were not able to provide any information regarding the victim, or the severity of the attack, at this time. The intersection of Claim Jumper Lane and Gold Pan Lane were closed off with police tape as of 10:30, and residents are asked to avoid the area while detectives investigate.

Along with several BPD cruisers, the department's crime scene investigation van was present at the scene.

