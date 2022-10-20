One child, two adults, killed in apparent homicide-suicide in Billings

Three people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after an apparent homicide-suicide at a home near Amend Park on Wednesday night.

Billings police officers found a 39-year-old man killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a press release Thursday. Officers were responding to a weapons complaint at a duplex on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. They reached the home at around 8:30 p.m.

Also inside the house were a 38-year-old woman and the 11-year-old, both of whom had been shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Lennick did not release the names of the victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The initial investigation indicates this is a homicide/suicide case and the Billings Police Department Detective Division has responded and taken over the investigation,” Lennick wrote.

Pat Wright lives next door and knew the family well. He went to high school with both the husband and the wife, and said the 11-year-old had a crush on his daughter. The boy would visit often, not just to see the girl but to get out of the house, Wright said.

Often, the mom would visit too, also to escape the chaos.

“There was trouble over there,” Wright said. “She’d come over when they’d get to fighting, just to be away from it.”

The 11-year-old kept busy mowing the lawns of neighbors.

“Look at these lawns around here, he mowed them all real nice,” Wright said. “He was a real good kid. I think he mowed a lot of these lawns just to keep out of the house. The mom worked a lot too, just to stay away.”

Wright, who works in construction, said he talked often with the husband, offering him jobs.

“I was trying to get him to go to work with me just to get him out and busy, get his mind of getting mad,” the neighbor said. “But, he’d just sit in that house going stir crazy, I guess, getting madder.”

This article will be updated.